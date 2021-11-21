 Skip to main content
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Nov. 21

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Jason Gillett and Milena Gusmao Ribeiro de Souza, both of La Crosse.

Seth Harelson and Jessica Flaten, both of Onalaska.

Brandon Jarvi and Emilee Snodgrass, both of La Crosse.

Michael Mutch and Jessica Hammes, both of La Crosse.

Allen Olson and Araceli Gomez, both of La Crosse.

Dashawn Riley-Chambliss and Sequoyia Burke, both of La Crosse.

Jesse Todd and Maria Lugo-Jimenez, both of Rockland.

Kong Vue and Houa Yang, both of Onalaska.

Joshua Wieman and Ashley Swanson, both of La Crosse.

