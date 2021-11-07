Marriage licenses for Sunday, Nov. 7

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Dominic Haddad and Morgan Schilz, both of La Crosse.
Tanner Oleson and Tessa Erickson, both of La Crosse.
Michael Scafidi and Ainsley O'Keefe, both of Issaquah.
Brandon Stram and Megin Helgerson, both of Shelby.
