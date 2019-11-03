{{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Matthew Bauer and Megan Hellmann, both of Shelby.

Jason Campo and Alyssa Rasmussen, both of Onalaska.

Christopher Casey and Myriah Borofka, both of Onalaska.

Shilo Durnil and Kelsey Strey, both of La Crosse.

Christopher Johnson and Kayla Klemm, both of Vancouver.

Jordan Litsheim and Martina Kneifl, both of Onalaska.

Joseph Thompson and Maria Verdejo, both of Omaha.

