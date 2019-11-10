{{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Thomas Baertsch to Barbara Baertsch, both of Onalaska.

Dalton Caira and Nicole Hanson, both of Campbell.

John Ebata and Wendy Baker, both of Caledonia.

James Goodman and Danielle Allar, both of La Crosse.

Heather Hunt and Stephanie Larson, both of La Crosse.

Christopher Nolan Jr. of San Diego and Hilary Nedvidek of Holmen.

Frederick Rogowski and Erna Brauer, both of Campbell.

David Schmidt and Charlene Jones, both of La Crosse.

