Marriage licenses for Sunday, Oct. 10

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Steven Becker II and Chelsea Hulburt, both of Sierra Vista.

Spencer Davis and Shelby Brunette, both of La Crosse.

Vincent Fallico and Kayla Muenzenberger, both of Winona.

Mitchell Frees and Amber Liebenow, both of La Crosse.

Jose Guerrero Chavolla and Andrea Lares, both of Onalaska.

Esten Jostad and Katherine Lucas, both of Rochester.

Vincent Kube of La Crosse and Morgan Flury of Holmen.

Jesse Leifker and Melissa Terpstra, both of La Crosse.

Paul Mahlum III and Kelly Kuecker, both of West Salem.

Jared Nemish and Caitlin Anderson, both of Bangor.

Craig Olson and Gloria Gibson, both of Winona.

Gedas Pacekajus and Tiffany Beaston, both of Onalaska.

Lucas Purnell and Lindsey Henslin, both of Campbell.

Matthew Putnam and Christina O’Flaherty, both of Saint Paul.

Logan Schatzke and Paige Miracola, both of La Crosse.

Drew Schwarz and Andrea Zalac, both of La Crosse.

Kodie Sickmann and Taylor Krebs, both of La Crosse.

Bryan Stockus and Michelle Weister, both of Holmen.

Andrew Ties and Whitney Tesmer, both of Lewiston.

Ty Washington and Mara Anderson, both of Onalaska.

