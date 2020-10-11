Marriage licenses for Sunday, Oct. 11

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Brandon Beseler and Kristin Katula, both of La Crosse.

Shawn Budden and Sarah Snapp, both of La Crosse.

Andrew Capaul and Jennifer Davis, both of Onalaska.

Jacob Carlson and Katelyn Douglas, both of Holmen.

Christopher Cayler and Hannah McKerchie, both of Onalaska.

Kameron Dickman and Megan Hammond, both of Onalaska.

Ryan Enright and Haylee Johnson, both of Saint Charles.

Randy Erickson of Greenfield and Yanya Ford of La Crosse.

Tyler Kastenschmidt and Amanda Hayden, both of Greenfield.

Jordan Olund and Jessica Gerke, both of Phoenix.

Joel Reinhart and Erin Wirth, both of Onalaska.

Timothy Saarem and Amy Short, both of Holmen.

Cody Saphner and Joy Craft, both of La Crosse.

James Stevens and Krista Johnson, both of La Crosse.

Brandon Strand and Alsion Pehler, both of Holland.