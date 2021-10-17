Marriage licenses for Sunday, Oct. 17

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Mark Abitz of La Crosse and Debbra Smith of La Crescent.

Justin Anderson and Annie Wolfe, both of Holmen.

Jade Blackburn of La Crosse and Kourtney Grekoff of Campbell.

Casey Bohlman and Alicia Alexander, both of La Crosse.

Ulises Cadena Nogueda and Haylee Meyer, both of La Crosse.

George Christiansen and Paula Stoner, both of Burns.

Jamie Cooper and Lauren Larson, both of Minneapolis.

Elias De Haro Jr. and Rebecca Taylor, both of La Crosse.

Cole Dearborn and Miranda Elliott, both of Holmen.

Samuel Felten and Natasha Nguyen, both of La Crosse.

Alexxus Immormino and Katerina Gerke, both of West Salem.

Hunter Johnson and Alyssa Eversman, both of Rochester.

Kristopher Lee and Samantha Vinson, both of La Crosse.

Austin Lema and Taylor Putz, both of La Crosse.

John McBride and Anna Palmer, both of Onalaska.

Eddie Roemer and Sydney Crossland, both of Onalaska.

David Siddons and Tonya Delap, both of Onalaska.

Eric Stoughtenger and Marissa Langaard, both of West Salem.

Jay Woodhouse and Alexis Dunnum, both of La Crosse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.