Marriage licenses for Sunday, Oct. 24

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Gavin Calabria and Sadie Turner, both of Onalaska.

Malik Freeman and Emily Ingram, both of Goodview.

Nicholas Hardie of New York and Danielle Chu of Jamaica.

Weston Jones of La Crosse and Ashleigh Bina of Melrose.

Bradley Kegley and Devin Dettmering, both of Farmington.

Drake Kulmaczewski and Bridget Thesing, both of Salem.

Dakota Lewis and Kathryn Hinson, both of Rochester.

Gregory Pizl II and Chelsie Kraus, both of La Crosse.

Matthew Smith and Madeline Mahlum, both of La Crosse.

Piotr-Krzysztof Szyszkiewicz and Catherine Douglas, both of Charleston.

Hayden Wilkinson and Kelsey Stalker, both of La Crosse.

Bert Young and Reanna Stork, both of Pine Island.

