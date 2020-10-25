Marriage licenses for Sunday, Oct. 25

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Cole Abnet of Pleasant Hill and Amanda Lutz of Winona.

Joshua Baumeister and Bridget Misch, both of Victor.

David Dinser and Alexandra Stewart, both of Onalaska.

Chase Knudson and Molly Hickey, both of Onalaska.

Karl Kujak and Margaret Saeugling, both of Minneapolis.

Loren Lowrey and Keri Ragner, both of La Crosse.

Matthew Michalski of La Crosse and Brittany Ederer of Pardeeville.

Gregory Paglini and Melisa Valencia of Campbell.

Nicholas Peterson and Samantha Taylor, both of West Salem.

Alexander Sallander and Elizabeth Lefevre, both of Rockland.

Kevin Voight and Chelsea Pintz, both of La Crescent.

Leon Vue and Corine Xiong, both of Onalaska.

