Marriage licenses for Sunday, Oct. 3

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Enrique Arias and Brittany Luecke, both of La Crosse.

Richard Bauer and Teri Hayek, both of Holland.

Bradley Boehlke and Angela Jensen, both of Shelby.

Michael Buckholtz and Sara Honadel, both of La Crosse.

Grant Dull and McKenzie Wilson, both of La Crosse.

Robert Engel and Shannon Galliart, both of La Crosse.

Andrew Foegen and Megan Modjeski, both of La Crosse.

Nathan Fuhrman of Onalaska and Christine McGuire of La Crescent.

Charles Gelatt Jr. and Susan Iverson, both of Campbell.

Mark Grosch and Lynn Secrist, both of La Crosse.

Cody Harlan and Chelsea Olson, both of Bangor.

Joseph Hendel and Moira Connaughty, both of Winona.

Timothy Kronebusch and Krizzia Icaonapo, both of Holmen.

Vong Lee and Nue Thao, both of Onalaska.

Ger Lor and Cindy Vang, both of Onalaska.

Benjamin Luther and Sarah Carew, both of Onalaska.

Adam Plowman and Marie Heiser, both of Holmen.

Sirildo Reyes and Katelyn Kaiser, both of West Salem.

Riley Schmidt and Brittany Remold, both of West Salem.

Langdon Scott and Olivia Wetor, both of Plymouth.

Trever Stellpflug and Vanessa Shuda, both of La Crescent.

Robert Wemette and Amanda Smith, both of Onalaska.

Erik Woxland and Amanda Belk, both of West Salem.

