MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Oct. 31

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Kyle Bakalars and ashley Holubets, both of Onalaska.

Donald Chase Jr. and Catherine Ruosch, both of Holland.

Randy Gooden of Wisconsin Dells and Ylonda Bakkum of La Crosse.

Taylor Hamilton and Amanda Martin, both of Onalaska.

Adam Kimball and Alexandra Martinson, both of La Crosse.

Chase Lakowske and Erica Vehrenkamp, both of La Crosse.

Samuel Osowski and Joyce Peterson, both of Holmen.

Michael Stackhouse and Shawn McTaggart, both of Hamilton.

Michael Zahurones and Jessica Nuttelman, both of West Salem.

