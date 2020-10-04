Marriage licenses for Sunday, Oct. 4

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
- Patrick Ahern and Marissa Martin, both of Shoreview.
- Johnathan Andersen and Clarissa Halvorson, both of Holland.
- Booker Congdon and Kristina Norgaard, both of La Crosse.
- Wayne Doerr Jr. of Winona and Jennifer Kasch of Holmen.
- Christian Ediger and Christine Reichert, both of Onalaska.
- Donna Evans and Traci Bower, both of Onalaska.
- Connor Horman and Annalyse Munddell, both of Onalaska.
- Robert Juan and Gretchen Linzmeier, both of La Crosse.
- Taylor Knutson and Amber Gehrman, both of Holmen.
- Jared Lindquist and Jennifer Weigel, both of La Crosse.
- Ryan Manz and Erica Wilson, both of Campbell.
- Jeffery Nelson and Stephanie Jankowski, both of West Salem.
- Kadeem Parchment of Wisconsin Dells and Courtney Frey of La Crosse.
- Jason Pralle and Samantha Jones, both of Hamilton.
- Jeffrey Rachu and Rylie Johnson, both of Onalaska.
- Ryan Schoenfeld and Bridget Roling, both of West Salem.
- Maxwell Sebesta and Ana Taft, both of La Crosse.
- Bradley Simmons and Kendall Doersch, both of Onalaska.
- Patrick Weber and Kimberly Atkinson, both of Onalaska.
- Matthew Zuberbier and Briana Lautz, both of Holmen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!