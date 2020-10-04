 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Oct. 4
These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Patrick Ahern and Marissa Martin, both of Shoreview.
  • Johnathan Andersen and Clarissa Halvorson, both of Holland.
  • Booker Congdon and Kristina Norgaard, both of La Crosse.
  • Wayne Doerr Jr. of Winona and Jennifer Kasch of Holmen.
  • Christian Ediger and Christine Reichert, both of Onalaska.
  • Donna Evans and Traci Bower, both of Onalaska.
  • Connor Horman and Annalyse Munddell, both of Onalaska.
  • Robert Juan and Gretchen Linzmeier, both of La Crosse.
  • Taylor Knutson and Amber Gehrman, both of Holmen.
  • Jared Lindquist and Jennifer Weigel, both of La Crosse.
  • Ryan Manz and Erica Wilson, both of Campbell.
  • Jeffery Nelson and Stephanie Jankowski, both of West Salem.
  • Kadeem Parchment of Wisconsin Dells and Courtney Frey of La Crosse.
  • Jason Pralle and Samantha Jones, both of Hamilton.
  • Jeffrey Rachu and Rylie Johnson, both of Onalaska.
  • Ryan Schoenfeld and Bridget Roling, both of West Salem.
  • Maxwell Sebesta and Ana Taft, both of La Crosse.
  • Bradley Simmons and Kendall Doersch, both of Onalaska.
  • Patrick Weber and Kimberly Atkinson, both of Onalaska.
  • Matthew Zuberbier and Briana Lautz, both of Holmen.
