These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Edward Boraz and Margaret Duford, both of La Crosse.
Christopher Buccieri and Dena Banse, both of La Crescent, Minn.
Steven Cowan and Kristine Mauss, both of Onalaska.
Jeremy Eide and Mariah Campbell, both of Onalaska.
Joseph Girard Jr. and Cassondra Utecht, both of West Salem.
Wylliam Hager and Bridget Young, both of Bangor.
Karl Kemnitz and Bonnie Trapp, both of West Salem.
Austin Olson and Lacey Quale, both of Onalaska.
Troy Traxler and Heather Bauer, both of Rosemount.