These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:
Dale Arndt and Julie Peters, both of Bangor.
Bjorn Blomquist and Madison Hoeft, both of Chicago.
Nathan Bullington to Ryann Powers, both of La Crosse.
Nicholas Donley and Jenna Borgedahl, both of La Crosse.
Keffer Fotheringham and Siera Burghagen, both of Holmen.
Jose Gonzalez Cuellar and Gemma Cooper, both of La Crosse.
Alex Goyette and Lindsey Schaub, both of Onalaska.
Erick Grandall and Brianna Johnson, both of La Crosse.
Alex Greeno and Shannyn Rolbiecki, both of La Crosse.
Travis Hamilton and Dayna Parr, both of La Crosse.
Kevin Higgins and Krysta Wright, both of Holmen.
Adam Horstman and Angela Fersch, both of West Salem.
Peter Kislinger and Mary Hone, both of Tacoma.
Alex Kjos and Sarah Redalen, both of La Crosse.
Michael Pamperin of La Crosse and Taylor Kasten of La Crescent.
Matthew Pierce and Heidi Seidel, both of La Crosse.
Tyler Pierson of Clearwater and Molly Mullins of Bradenton.
Jordan Schultz and Heather Kelly, both of Lewiston.
Ryan Stehl and Ashley Finch, both of Onalaska.
Jordan Swift of La Crosse and Brianna Stultz of Campbell.
Jedidiah Venner and Hanna Vidmar, both of Saint Louis Park.
Kyle Whaley and Alexandra King, both of Onalaska.
Michael Zierke of Onalaska and Susan Thompson of Holmen.