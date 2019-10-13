These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:
Cody Antoniewicz and Kimberlee Coady, both of La Crosse.
Justin Blenka and Andrea Calkins, La Crosse.
Steven Chafer and Tamiko Havlik, both of Onalaska.
Christopher Dolan of La Crosse and Nicole Rochelt of Onalaska.
Bruce Fruchtl and Randall Piper, both of Campbell.
William Greenheck and Sophia Lamey, both of Wabasha.
Cameron Hesse and Lori Groth, both of La Crosse.
Eric Jacobson and Bethany Wemette, both of La Crosse.
Mitchell Johnson and Erica Johnson, both of Onalaska.
Nikolas Johnson and Elizabeth Broadbent, both of La Crosse.
You have free articles remaining.
Brett Kluesner and Kasey Kaufman, both of La Crosse.
Mark McKee and Melody Reuter, both of Onalaska.
Garrett Paulson and Hannah Clark, both of Onalaska.
Jonathan Perrote and Jasmine Wieser, both of La Crosse.
Aaron Peterson and Cindy Klocke, both of Onalaska.
Evan Rasmussen and Alexis Wolf, both of La Crosse.
John Robinson and Katelin Emmel, both of La Crosse.
Jesse Sorenson and Brianne Erickson, both of La Crosse.
Paul Steidl and Marina Martinez, both of La Crosse.
Joshua Thiede and Amber Pedersen, both of Onalaska.
Nolan Volk and Tiffany Bettin, both of Kasson.