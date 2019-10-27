These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Benjamin Aleff and Kari Norton, both of La Crosse.
Nicholas Carter and Kayce Gentry, both of Onalaska.
Michael Duff and Tanya Carr, both of La Crosse.
Jacob Forseth and Stephanie Dalsing, both of Onalaska.
Timothy Holman and Kathryn Accola, both of La Crosse.
You have free articles remaining.
Casey Horowitz and Stephanie Deitelhoff, both of Overland Park.
William Johnson-Wright and Teiara Austin, both of La Crosse.
Steven Kinstler of Houston and Joann Storlie of Onalaska.
Daniel Lenze and Jennifer Hove, both of La Crosse.
A. Xanh Mua and Mercy Moua, both of La Crosse.
Zachariah Witcraft and Clare Christopherson, both of La Crosse.