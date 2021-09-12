Marriage licenses for Sunday, Sept. 12

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Andrew Amundsen of Onalaska and Margaret Zoellner of La Crosse.

Colin Arneson and Courtney Doerr, both of Onalaska.

Adam Christianson and Alison Klonecki, both of West Salem.

Matthew Dutton and Isabelle Loy, both of Onalaska.

Tyler Everson of Bangor and Kristin Schomberg of La Crosse.

Tanner Johnson and Nicole Strasser, both of La Crosse.

Kolton Kiesling and Jessa Pierce, both of Pine Island.

Ryan Korby and Hayley Born, both of Brooklyn.

Andrew Kroes and Ashley Mispagel, both of Onalaska.

Michael Kroner and Kelsey Johnson, both of Onalaska.

Corey Landsom and Angela Stockwell, both of La Crescent.

Zachery Lehnen and Jamie Weilandt, both of West Salem.

John Lowe and Faith Smith, both of Onalaska.

Robert Moe and April Campbell, both of Onalaska.