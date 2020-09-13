Marriage licenses for Sunday, Sept. 13

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Jason Brown and Kayla McDonald, both of La Crosse.

Travis Caswell and Ashley Conley, both of La Crosse.

Zachariah Forrest and Phoebe Bashaw, both of La Crosse.

Marcos Fredrick of Holmen and Emily Larson of La Crosse.

Nicholas Gloede and Kelly Sorensen, both of Onalaska.

John Happel and Madison Helland, both of La Crosse.

Ean Hesselberg and Alyssa Hansen, both of West Salem.

Harold Hudson and Tammy Taylor, both of La Crosse.

Dylan Landt and Krista Gorniak, both of West Salem.

Evan Neitzel and Marissa Besl, both of Onalaska.

Alec Otto and Wyatt Gag, both of Mankato, Minnesota.

Jordan Rose and Heather Clinard, both of La Crosse.

Robert Souchek and Michelle Gollnick, both of Burns.

Andrew Thiede and Cecilia Haas, both of Hopkins, Minnesota.