Marriage licenses for Sunday, Sept. 20

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Ryan Alexander and Sydney Kerstner, both of Surrey.

Mark Aschenbrenner and Elizabeth Hellenbrand, both of La Crosse.

Robert Bagniefski and Laura Olson, both of La Crosse.

Keith Barghahn and Michelle Nardi, both of Onalaska.

Christopher Heintz and Amanda Ryan, both of La Crosse.

Steven Kallenbach and Tina Buchanan, both of Shelby.

Brandon Koepsell and Ashley Willox, both of Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Michael Komay and Hannah Oney, both of Carney.

Mitchel Lakowske and Chelsea Nagle, both of West Salem.

Andrew Larson and Amber Schroeder, both of La Crosse.

Joshua Luick and Katherine Bjerke, both of Campbell.

Zachary Martinmaki and Kylie Sevold, both of Minneapolis.

Cody Molkenthine and Jennifer Inderdahl, both of Onalaska.

Brady Nelson and Laura Wright, both of Campbell.