Marriage licenses for Sunday, Sept. 26

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Thomas Allen and Heidi Endres, both of La Crosse.

Francis Bahr and Cheryl Hilleshiem, both of La Crosse.

Matthew Banasik and Lindsey Soper, both of La Crosse.

Michael Bittner of East Bethel and Amy Baschen of Bolingbrook.

Joseph Breuer and Anya Crook, both of La Crosse.

Tyler Burt and Sierra Johnson, both of Onalaska.

Jonathan Dean and Jessica Ebert, both of La Crosse.

Brent Fabian of Holmen and Kaycee Broten of Campbell.

Joshua Gage and Danielle Stitt, both of Holmen.

Arnaldo Garcia Lozada and Girell Vega Otero, both of Onalaska.

Tyler Gilbertson and Lisa Johnston, both of Greenfield.

Christopher Hansen and Danielle Sorenson, both of La Crosse.

Dalton Harrington and Alexandra Thompson, both of West Salem.

Gregory Juan of La Crosse and Patricia Warnke of Holmen.

Jonathon Lennartz and Margaret Garbers, both of Charlotte.

Maxwell Malinski and Stephanie Gerke, both of Aurora.

Lawrence Peterson and Beth Armstrong, both of Onalaska.

Marvin Punzel and Melinda Kleist, both of Holland.

Peter Sheibe and Taylor Bates, both of Minnesota City.

Michael Schreiber and Elizabeth Marihart, both of Onalaska.

Tayler Sill and Kelsey Julsrud, both of Onalaska.

James Smizek and Stephanie Haugh, both of La Crosse.

Aaron Thompson and Jayde Williams, both of La Crosse.

Yuepheng Vang and Der Xiong, both of Onalaska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.