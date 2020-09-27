Marriage licenses for Sunday, Sept. 27

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Connor Birkel and Laura Covelli, both of La Crosse.

Chase Black and Eve Viner, both of La Crosse.

Jason Dresen of Onalaska and Nicole Manske of Holmen.

Travis Elam and Briana Hornberg, both of Holmen.

Colton Fields and Katherine Swift, both of La Crosse.

Mark Friederichs and Paula Burt, both of Holmen.

Jose Gonzalez Cuellar and Gemma Cooper, both of La Crosse.

Jacob Helgerson and Cheyenne Stankiewicz, both of La Crosse.

Lee Hemmersbach and Kristal Rackley, both of La Crosse.

Dayton Holen and Raeann Marcou, both of La Crosse.

Ethan Horstmann and Sarah Kuehn, both of Austin, Minnesota.

Salvador Jaime of La Crosse and Hannah Wherry of Fort Myers.

Joel Jones and Kelly Larson, both of Onalaska.

Wyatt Juneau and Casandra Schmidt, both of Onalaska.