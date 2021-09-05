 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Sept. 5
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Sept. 5

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Jonathan Beardmore of Caledonia and Ruth Dupey of Onalaska.
  • Tyler Bohm and Erika Siekert, both of Holmen.
  • Samuel Brown and Emily Minnick, both of La Crosse.
  • Robert Dahl and Courtney Ginther, both of La Crosse.
  • Aden Erickson of Onalaska and Makensie Farr of Medary.
  • Joshua Gaspard and Jessica Taylor, both of La Crescent.
  • Matthew Gilbertson and Rachel Warnke, both of La Crosse.
  • Michael Habeck and Rachel Bernard, both of Rochester.
  • Joshua Kalayjian and Sarah Hennig, both of Holmen.
  • Darren Knox and Anna Lively, both of Shelby.
  • Shawn Larson and Julia Garcia, both of La Crosse.
  • Jake Shymanik and Kyla Spanjers, both of La Crosse.
  • Paul Skaleski and Lisa Smith, both of Medary.
  • Trevor Steger and Jennifer Kanikula, both of Charlotte Amalie.
  • Charles Teders and Corina Russell, both of Holmen.
