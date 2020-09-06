Marriage licenses for Sunday, Sept. 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Bradly Bain and Hope Kirwan, both of Onalaska.

Paul Beron and Kayla Blowers, both of Hamilton.

Joshua Cook and Sarah Oynes, both of Onalaska.

Troy Crogan and Jessica Mueller, both of West Salem.

Mitchel Dickson and Bree Lafrance, both of Ruthven.

Benjamin Fruit and Katy Coon, both of Holmen.

Noah Gansen and Michaela Sichler, both of Onalaska.

Joshua Herricks and Adriana Aldinger, both of Winona.

Jordan Howe and Cassie Flachs, both of Rochester.

Christopher Kachel of La Crosse and Lauren Hicke of Holland.

Jacob Morken and Melissa Schultz, both of La Crosse.

Dylan Nowicki and Catlyn Cornelius, both of La Crosse.

Timothy Pralle of Farmington and Denise Johnson of Menasha.

Sara Rediske of Onalaska and Dakota Urben, both of Onalaska.

Taylor Schmeckpeper and Rachael Bush, both of La Crosse.