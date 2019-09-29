{{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

  • Tracy Balzer and Lisa Wright-Taylor, both of La Crosse.
  • Craig Beranek and Brytani Shea, both of Bangor.
  • Theodore Caya and Lily Anderson, both of St. Louis Park.
  • Tanner Douglas and Taisha Thornton, both of La Crosse.
  • Jeffrey Fogel and Melissa Munson, both of Onalaska.
  • Shawn Harper and Jacki Hankins, both of Onalaska.
  • Steven Hoskins and Michelle Groth, both of Houston, Minnesota.
  • Corey Hughes and Anne Pearson, both of La Crosse.
  • Joshua Lavelle and Jamie Barton, both of La Crosse.
  • Trevor Lopez and Rachel Davis, both of Onalaska.
  • Logan Nelson and Courtney Beinborn, both of La Crosse.
  • Michael Nissalke Jr. and Jenna Bright, both of La Crosse.
  • John Radke and Amy Thelen, both of Onalaska.
  • Charles Schams and Samantha Abplanalp, both of La Crosse.
  • Christopher Sparks and Katie Kress, both of Onalaska.
  • Cole Warner and Anne Koch, both of Holland.
