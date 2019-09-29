These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
- Tracy Balzer and Lisa Wright-Taylor, both of La Crosse.
- Craig Beranek and Brytani Shea, both of Bangor.
- Theodore Caya and Lily Anderson, both of St. Louis Park.
- Tanner Douglas and Taisha Thornton, both of La Crosse.
- Jeffrey Fogel and Melissa Munson, both of Onalaska.
- Shawn Harper and Jacki Hankins, both of Onalaska.
- Steven Hoskins and Michelle Groth, both of Houston, Minnesota.
- Corey Hughes and Anne Pearson, both of La Crosse.
- Joshua Lavelle and Jamie Barton, both of La Crosse.
- Trevor Lopez and Rachel Davis, both of Onalaska.
- Logan Nelson and Courtney Beinborn, both of La Crosse.
- Michael Nissalke Jr. and Jenna Bright, both of La Crosse.
- John Radke and Amy Thelen, both of Onalaska.
- Charles Schams and Samantha Abplanalp, both of La Crosse.
- Christopher Sparks and Katie Kress, both of Onalaska.
- Cole Warner and Anne Koch, both of Holland.