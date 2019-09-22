These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
David Andersen of La Crosse and Paulina Bukanowska of Roscoe, Illinois.
Daniel Barron and Sarah Arnold, both of La Crosse.
Jaysen Becerra and Ashley Jefferson, both of Minneapolis.
Neil Canar and Cara Jostad, both of Holmen.
Timothy Coryell of Mauston and Judith Heldt of La Crosse.
Christopher Custer and Cassandra Germundson, both of La Crosse.
Thomas Delong and Teresa Schnitzler, both of West Salem.
Alex Drexler and Bryar Kramer, both of La Crosse.
Joshua Erwin and Chelsea McConnell, both of Rochester.
Nathan Gaustad and Kristina Scholze, both of West Salem.
Kyle Gerriets and Haley Rucker, both of La Crosse.
Adam Glennie of Farmington and Erin Pederson of Barre.
Jake Hastings and Chassidy Thorpe, both of Onalaska.
Zackary Kingston and Cassandra Jandt, both of Onalaska.
Kirk Kopplin and Nicole Lavoy, both of Bangor.
Chadwick Kuhn and Caitlin Hagar, both of Onalaska.
Kari Montgomery and Deja Rasmussen, both of Holmen.
Noah Murphy and Erika Rommes, both of Onalaska.
Cody Nedegaard and Kerstin Gruntzel, both of Stoddard.
Aaron Schaefer and Hannah Schleusner, both of Rochester.
Matthew Schwier and Kayla Breuer, both of Bangor.
Nicholas Tearman and Amanda Schamens, both of Onalaska.
Ian Vanderberg-Smith and Rose Zolondek, both of La Crosse.
Cale Wildenberg and Haley Bate, both of Onalaska.
Thomas Winters and Samantha Korn, both of La Crosse.
Aaron Wuebben and Jennifer Hoeth, both of Holmen.