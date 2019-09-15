These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Kyle Antholt and Alexis Huelsman, both of La Crosse.
Micah Ballew and Katelyn Bjerke, both of La Crosse.
Adam Benson of Winona, Minn., and Rebecca Breidel of La Crosse.
Jacob Beyer and McKenzie Scoville, both of town of Washington.
Mitchell Cornelissen and Shelby Marsh, both of La Crosse.
Jeremy Culver and Winnie Cheung, both of Onalaska.
Katherine Cyrowski and Toni Daffinson, both of La Crosse.
Mark Dillman and Corinne Kenny, both of La Crosse.
John Gallagher and Amanda Volker, both of town of Shelby.
Micah Gottschall and Krisa Roggensack, both of La Crosse.
Bryan Hinze and Anessa Hall, both of La Crosse.
Thomas Huber and Tori Zime, both of La Crosse.
Dammon Kroll and Kathryn Ziegler, both of La Crosse.
Nathaniel Mason and Ellen Snow, both of West Salem.
Tyler Mattie and Rebecca Johnson, both of Onalaska.
Erik Mills and Tiffani Smoot, both of La Crosse.
Adam Mueller and Alicia Bray, both of Onalaska.
Matthew Parent and Elizabeth Cardinal, both of West Salem.
Jordan Schams and Miranda Tovar, both of West Salem.
Douglas Schmidt of Campbell and Laurie Hilden of Onalaska.
Shawn Schneider and Morgan Cherry, both of West Salem.
Michael Severson and Kendra Flock, both of Onalaska.
Richard Sobeck II and Jessica Rowe, both of Onalaska.
Ian Spohn and Alison Weiler, both of La Crosse.
Samuel Welch and Angela Bakken, both of La Crosse.
Lance Wiersema and Lesa Burlingame, both of Holmen.