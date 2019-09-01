These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Austin Berberich and Ashlee Iverson, both of Holmen.
Drew Berger and Madeline Edwards, both of La Crosse.
Patrick Brown and Christyn Daniels, both of Shelby.
Eric Conard and Nina Aranguren, both of La Crosse.
Clinton Dunnum and Taylor Anderson, both of La Crosse.
Lon Ellingsen and Amanda Sanders, both of La Crosse.
Charles Frandsen and Amy Spriggle, both of Union, Minnesota.
Jonathan Greenwood and Emilee Kregul, both of La Crosse.
Nathan Haase and Nicole Millin, both of Onalaska.
Jesse Hilt and Bailey Zeller, both of La Crosse.
Alexander Jaromin and Lauren Frawley, both of West Salem.
Matthew Johnson and Chrystal Stegen, both of La Crosse.
James Jones and Ran Ikeyama, both of La Crosse.
Eric Loeding and Christine Anderson, both of Holmen.
Ian Macaulay and Alicia Barrette, both of La Crosse.
Zachery Millbrand and Sarah Schwartz, both of Onalaska.
Alexander Mossman of Holmen and Catherine Sorenson of Onalaska.
Gary Sarver and Rebecca Duncanson, both of Barre.
Brian Sowka and Rachel Kronberger, both of La Crosse.
Ethan Thomas and Jamie Niemeier, both of West Salem.
Seth Waddell and Danielle Krueger, both of Onalaska.