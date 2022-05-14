 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses for the week of May 9

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Nathaniel Beck and Cate Jarema, both of La Crosse
  • Cody Bellock and Tabitha Olson, both of Holmen
  • Brady Bornhauser and Jessica Lee, both of Onalaska
  • Brendan Boyle of Rocky Hill and Elissa Nott of La Crosse
  • Avery Denstad and Hannah Navrestad, both of La Crosse
  • Daniel Fuhs and Jessica Overton, both of Town of Holland
  • Evan Fuhs and Emily Sether, both of Bangor
  • Jacob Grabowski and Sarah Olson, both of Onalaska
  • Jacob Kane and Ashleigh Kidd, both of La Crosse
  • Grant Kollar and Callie Frey, both of La Crosse
  • Stephen Krause and Jessica Von Ende, both of Chicago
  • Matthew Loew of Bangor and Christine McDonald of La Crosse
  • Fergus McAlpine of the Netherlands and Katherine Weber of Onalaska
  • Orion Mesmer of West Salem and Cheyenne Skime of Galesville
  • Cody Murphy and Shona Jordan, both of Greenfield
  • Kastan Skogstad and Dakota Neve, both of La Crosse
  • Matthew Zanter and Shingying Vang-Nicks, both of West Salem 
