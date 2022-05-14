Marriage licenses for the week of May 9

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
- Nathaniel Beck and Cate Jarema, both of La Crosse
- Cody Bellock and Tabitha Olson, both of Holmen
- Brady Bornhauser and Jessica Lee, both of Onalaska
- Brendan Boyle of Rocky Hill and Elissa Nott of La Crosse
- Avery Denstad and Hannah Navrestad, both of La Crosse
- Daniel Fuhs and Jessica Overton, both of Town of Holland
- Evan Fuhs and Emily Sether, both of Bangor
- Jacob Grabowski and Sarah Olson, both of Onalaska
- Jacob Kane and Ashleigh Kidd, both of La Crosse
- Grant Kollar and Callie Frey, both of La Crosse
- Stephen Krause and Jessica Von Ende, both of Chicago
- Matthew Loew of Bangor and Christine McDonald of La Crosse
- Fergus McAlpine of the Netherlands and Katherine Weber of Onalaska
- Orion Mesmer of West Salem and Cheyenne Skime of Galesville
- Cody Murphy and Shona Jordan, both of Greenfield
- Kastan Skogstad and Dakota Neve, both of La Crosse
- Matthew Zanter and Shingying Vang-Nicks, both of West Salem