Another December surge for Jones gives Packers confidence

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones says he focuses his training all year to make sure he’s in peak form as the season gets older and the weather gets colder.

“I think It’s all about investing into your body,” Jones said after rushing for 145 yards and a touchdown in a 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night. “It’s what you need to play. You don’t get a second body. You’ve got to be out there and got to be ready to play at all times.”

Jones is putting together a second consecutive productive December, which gives the Packers one more reason for confidence as they gear up for the postseason.

With the Packers on pace to earn the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the NFC playoffs, they believe they have a collection of running backs who will thrive in cold weather.

The Carolina game showed how the Packers might need to lean more on their rushing attack down the stretch as defenses focus on containing MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers, who threw for a season-low 145 yards against the Panthers.