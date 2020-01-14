Another opportunity: Packers earn another crack at 49ers

And now, the coach will watch it again in an attempt to discern what went awry with his offense — and himself.

“I’d like to think that we’ve improved throughout the course of the season, especially the last six weeks,” said LaFleur, whose team is 6-0 since that loss. “Certainly, I don’t think we played our best that day. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. That was probably the reason for that — that’s a really talented football team. We know that. But in order to compete with them, in order to have a chance to beat them, we’re going to have to be at our best — and that’s everybody, all 11 on that field. And it is a big challenge, but certainly one that I think our guys will prepare for and be ready to go.”

Facing the four people he’s closest to in football — 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (LaFleur’s former roommate), offensive run-game coordinator Mike McDaniel and his own brother, 49ers offensive passing-game coordinator Mike LaFleur — he said Monday he might’ve gotten too caught up in the cat-and-mouse game of knowing what those guys tend to do and overthought how to attack them.

“I think that tends to happen at times,” LaFleur said. “Maybe.”

