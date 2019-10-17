We hear you, and understand. You get SO MUCH with a membership and it can get confusing.
To help you navigate all of the great features we have to offer, we've compiled some of the most frequently asked questions we've gotten from our members and answered them below.
As always, thank you for being a member and supporting local journalism!
What do I get with a News+ Membership?
Benefits of News+ Membership includes unlimited access on any device, convenient email newsletters to inspire and inform, our e-Edition, a PDF replica of our newspaper*, free access to the last 2 years of archives on Newspapers.com and MUCH more!
To access your News+ digital benefits, you’ll need to log in with an email and password. If you don’t have one, you’ll need to complete a one-time registration and activate your account which you can click here to do.
*e-Edition available for Digital Plus, Silver, Gold and Platinum membership levels.
Do I need to answer a survey before reading a story?
One of the amazing benefits of News+ Platinum Membership is a much faster reading experience, with NO surveys blocking articles, plus fewer ads and interruptions. You’ll need to log in with your email and password to enjoy the faster experience.
For all other News+ Membership levels, make sure to log in to skip the surveys.
Can I share my login with my friends and others?
Yes! As a bonus, all News+ Members can share a log in with others in your household, just like you share the newspaper with family or friends.
Please keep in mind, everyone who has access to a shared account also has the same access to account information and privileges.
Your account login will allow access for up to five digital devices. For security reasons, you may occasionally be asked to log in again. Be sure that "remember me" is checked at login so you don't have to enter your information on every visit.
Don’t forget, every membership comes with at least one gift membership that you can give to a family member or friend that you think is interested in membership! Click here to check how many you have available now.
Have a question that’s not answered above? Please contact us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.