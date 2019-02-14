Anthony John Adams, 19, of Tomah, was charged Feb. 14 with obstructing an officer, causing that officer a soft-tissue injury. Early in the morning on Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 220 block of Ninth Street in La Crosse, where a man was unresponsive in a bathtub. When officers and emergency personnel attempted to help the man, a second man (Adams) locked them out of the bathroom, refusing their aid. After police removed the door, Adams argued and ultimately tussled with the officers, causing one of them a foot injury, according to the complaint.

