Anthony K. Rutkowski Jr., 49, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 17 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Rutkowski drove to Kwik Trip with intoxicated despite being prohibited from driving due to a previous OWI conviction, according to the complaint, and a preliminary breath test showed he had had a 0.126% blood-alcohol concentration.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.