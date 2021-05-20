AP All-State football: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen named player of the year

FOND DU LAC – Braelon Allen’s ascension to one of the top players in the state of Wisconsin wasn’t by chance.

It took sweat equity. And lots of it.

The Fond du Lac standout defensive back and running back was named the spring season player of the year by the Associated Press by a panel of statewide media. Fond du Lac coach Steven Jorgensen was also named coach of the year after leading Fond du Lac to a dominating 7-0 finish.

Allen, who reclassified as a senior this season, is a University of Wisconsin recruit and already has a collegiate-type build, packing 240 pounds on to his 6-foot-2 frame.

That physique was honed with countless hours in the weight room.

“That’s really everything. It’s how you build your foundation,” Allen said. “You just get better in the weight room. I found my home there and just kind of stayed in there and put in the work. It definitely helps with confidence and just knowing that I’m not going to play against anybody stronger than me. It’s a huge advantage.”