HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

AP boys basketball: State rankings

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Points

1. De Pere (7);10-0;79

2. Appleton East (1);11-1;71

3. Neenah;10-1;63

4. Eau Claire Memorial;10-1;47

5. Madison La Follette;8-1;44

6. Brookfield Central;7-1;39

(tie) Hartland Arrowhead;8-2;39

8. Middleton;8-2;19

9. Menomonee Falls;8-2;14

10. Mequon Homestead;8-2;8

Others receiving votes: Waunakee 7, Racine Case 3, River Falls 3, Waukesha South 3, Hortonville 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Points

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (7);8-1;79

2. Pewaukee (1);6-2;62

3. La Crosse Central;9-1;60

4. Whitnall;9-1;59

5. Monroe;12-1;48

6. Oshkosh North;11-2;40

7. Westosha Central;8-1;28

8. Milton;10-2;21

9. De Forest;8-3;18

10. Wauwatosa West;9-4;15

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 5, McFarland 3, Milwaukee Pius XI 1, New Berlin West 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Points

1. Lake Country Lutheran (8);10-0;80

2. West Salem;9-0;70

3. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;12-1;56

4. Saint Thomas More;10-1;48

5. Brillion;12-0;46

(tie) Waukesha Cath. Mem.;8-3;46

7. Campbellsport;9-0;31

8. Saint Croix Central;10-1;27

9. Prescott;10-1;13

10. East Troy;7-2;10

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 5, Whitefish Bay Dominican 4, Dodgeville 3, Columbus 1.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Points

1. Milwaukee Academy of Science (6);9-1;78

2. Sheboygan Lutheran (1);9-1;67

3. Cuba City (1);9-1;62

4. Marshall;10-0;57

5. Manitowoc Roncalli;10-2;53

6. Onalaska Luther;9-1;39

7. Darlington;7-2;30

8. Kenosha St. Joseph;8-2;17

9. La Crosse Aquinas;9-1;14

10. River Ridge;10-1;13

Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 9, Saint Mary Catholic 1.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Points

1. Reedsville (7);10-0;79

2. Marshfield Columbus Cath;;10-1;64

3. Hustisford (1);8-2;62

4. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;9-1;61

5. Wauzeka-Steuben;10-0;48

6. Randolph;9-2;38

7. Hurley;7-1;29

8. Wausau Newman;10-2;24

9. Oakfield;8-2;22

10. Bangor;7-2;9

Others receiving votes: Flambeau 3, Oshkosh Lourdes Academy 3.

