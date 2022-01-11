AP boys basketball: State rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Points
1. De Pere (7);10-0;79
2. Appleton East (1);11-1;71
3. Neenah;10-1;63
4. Eau Claire Memorial;10-1;47
5. Madison La Follette;8-1;44
6. Brookfield Central;7-1;39
(tie) Hartland Arrowhead;8-2;39
8. Middleton;8-2;19
9. Menomonee Falls;8-2;14
10. Mequon Homestead;8-2;8
Others receiving votes: Waunakee 7, Racine Case 3, River Falls 3, Waukesha South 3, Hortonville 1.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Points
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (7);8-1;79
2. Pewaukee (1);6-2;62
3. La Crosse Central;9-1;60
4. Whitnall;9-1;59
5. Monroe;12-1;48
6. Oshkosh North;11-2;40
7. Westosha Central;8-1;28
8. Milton;10-2;21
9. De Forest;8-3;18
10. Wauwatosa West;9-4;15
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 5, McFarland 3, Milwaukee Pius XI 1, New Berlin West 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Points
1. Lake Country Lutheran (8);10-0;80
2. West Salem;9-0;70
3. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;12-1;56
4. Saint Thomas More;10-1;48
5. Brillion;12-0;46
(tie) Waukesha Cath. Mem.;8-3;46
7. Campbellsport;9-0;31
8. Saint Croix Central;10-1;27
9. Prescott;10-1;13
10. East Troy;7-2;10
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 5, Whitefish Bay Dominican 4, Dodgeville 3, Columbus 1.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Points
1. Milwaukee Academy of Science (6);9-1;78
2. Sheboygan Lutheran (1);9-1;67
3. Cuba City (1);9-1;62
4. Marshall;10-0;57
5. Manitowoc Roncalli;10-2;53
6. Onalaska Luther;9-1;39
7. Darlington;7-2;30
8. Kenosha St. Joseph;8-2;17
9. La Crosse Aquinas;9-1;14
10. River Ridge;10-1;13
Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 9, Saint Mary Catholic 1.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Points
1. Reedsville (7);10-0;79
2. Marshfield Columbus Cath;;10-1;64
3. Hustisford (1);8-2;62
4. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;9-1;61
5. Wauzeka-Steuben;10-0;48
6. Randolph;9-2;38
7. Hurley;7-1;29
8. Wausau Newman;10-2;24
9. Oakfield;8-2;22
10. Bangor;7-2;9
Others receiving votes: Flambeau 3, Oshkosh Lourdes Academy 3.