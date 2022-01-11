AP girls basketball: State rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Points
1. Hortonville (6);12-1;78
2. Kettle Moraine;11-1;66
3. Appleton East (2);12-2;63
4. Brookfield East;11-1;56
5. Hartland Arrowhead;11-1;55
6. De Pere;11-2;38
7. Sun Prairie;9-2;29
8. Neenah;7-3;18
9. Mequon Homestead;10-2;17
10. Germantown;8-4;16
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 3, Superior 1.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Points
1. Reedsburg (7);13-0;79
2. Green Bay Notre Dame (1);9-1;73
3. Pewaukee;11-1;64
4. Milwaukee Pius XI;10-2;47
5. Beaver Dam;13-2;46
6. New Berlin Eisenhower;8-3;31
7. Union Grove;13-2;29
8. New Berlin West;9-2;26
9. Cedarburg;11-2;17
10. Slinger;8-4;10
Others receiving votes: Grafton 6, Mosinee 5, McFarland 3, Menomonie 2, Monona Grove 1, Waukesha West 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Points
1. Waupun (7);12-0;79
2. Freedom (1);13-0;73
3. Prairie du Chien;11-1;62
4. Edgerton;10-1;57
5. West Salem;12-2;47
6. Milwaukee School of Languages;6-1;33
7. Kewaskum;10-2;30
8. Greendale Martin Luther;11-2;24
9. Waukesha Cath. Mem.;9-3;16
10. Appleton Xavier;10-5;6
(tie) Brillion;12-2;6
Others receiving votes: Kiel 3, New Holstein 2, Wrightstown 2.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Points
1. Mineral Point (8);13-0;80
2. Osseo-Fairchild;12-0;63
3. La Crosse Aquinas;10-2;62
4. Milwaukee Academy of Science;8-3;51
5. Westfield;13-1;48
6. Mishicot;8-2;40
7. Belleville;10-1;31
8. Neillsville;10-1;23
(tie) Brodhead;11-2;23
10. Colfax;12-1;12
Others receiving votes: Saint Mary Catholic 7.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Points
1. Randolph (8);15-0;80
2, Bangor;12-0;71
3. Chippewa Falls McDonell;8-2;57
4. Belmont;12-1;54
5. Wis. Rapids Assumption;10-2;53
6. Blair-Taylor;10-1;43
7. Highland;9-2;20
8. Sheboygan Luth.;11-2;19
(tie) Prairie Farm;8-2;19
10. Hurley;10-1;12
Others receiving votes: South Shore 7, Kickapoo 4, Royall 1.