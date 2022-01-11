 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AP girls basketball: State rankings

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

First-place votes in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Points

1. Hortonville (6);12-1;78

2. Kettle Moraine;11-1;66

3. Appleton East (2);12-2;63

4. Brookfield East;11-1;56

5. Hartland Arrowhead;11-1;55

6. De Pere;11-2;38

7. Sun Prairie;9-2;29

8. Neenah;7-3;18

9. Mequon Homestead;10-2;17

10. Germantown;8-4;16

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 3, Superior 1.

DIVISION 2

People are also reading…

School;Record;Points

1. Reedsburg (7);13-0;79

2. Green Bay Notre Dame (1);9-1;73

3. Pewaukee;11-1;64

4. Milwaukee Pius XI;10-2;47

5. Beaver Dam;13-2;46

6. New Berlin Eisenhower;8-3;31

7. Union Grove;13-2;29

8. New Berlin West;9-2;26

9. Cedarburg;11-2;17

10. Slinger;8-4;10

Others receiving votes: Grafton 6, Mosinee 5, McFarland 3, Menomonie 2, Monona Grove 1, Waukesha West 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Points

1. Waupun (7);12-0;79

2. Freedom (1);13-0;73

3. Prairie du Chien;11-1;62

4. Edgerton;10-1;57

5. West Salem;12-2;47

6. Milwaukee School of Languages;6-1;33

7. Kewaskum;10-2;30

8. Greendale Martin Luther;11-2;24

9. Waukesha Cath. Mem.;9-3;16

10. Appleton Xavier;10-5;6

(tie) Brillion;12-2;6

Others receiving votes: Kiel 3, New Holstein 2, Wrightstown 2.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Points

1. Mineral Point (8);13-0;80

2. Osseo-Fairchild;12-0;63

3. La Crosse Aquinas;10-2;62

4. Milwaukee Academy of Science;8-3;51

5. Westfield;13-1;48

6. Mishicot;8-2;40

7. Belleville;10-1;31

8. Neillsville;10-1;23

(tie) Brodhead;11-2;23

10. Colfax;12-1;12

Others receiving votes: Saint Mary Catholic 7.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Points

1. Randolph (8);15-0;80

2, Bangor;12-0;71

3. Chippewa Falls McDonell;8-2;57

4. Belmont;12-1;54

5. Wis. Rapids Assumption;10-2;53

6. Blair-Taylor;10-1;43

7. Highland;9-2;20

8. Sheboygan Luth.;11-2;19

(tie) Prairie Farm;8-2;19

10. Hurley;10-1;12

Others receiving votes: South Shore 7, Kickapoo 4, Royall 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News