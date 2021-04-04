AP survey: ADs concerned NIL will skew competitive balance

“So there may be a disproportionate opportunity or an imbalance, but I don't think it's as great as some may fear," Woodruff said.

There is also a growing belief in college sports that athletes best positioned to cash in their fame might not necessarily be those whose teams get the most TV time but rather those with the most social media followers.

NIL opportunities could end up being a boon to female athletes.

“Everybody says the quarterback and the star power forward in men’s basketball will get the lion’s share of things,” New Mexico State AD Mario Moccia said. “I’m not so sure the men are going to dominate the earnings, just because I don’t think the way NIL is going to be monetized is completely defined yet.”

As Radakovich put it: “NIL is a job. If you’re going to be successful, you have to work at it."

The NCAA is trying to change its rules regarding NIL and compensation for athletes, but the process has bogged down under scrutiny from the Justice Department.

The clock is ticking on the NCAA. Dozens of states are forcing the issue with bills that will grant college athletes NIL rights as early as July. Efforts to put a federal law in place and avoid that situation seem on the slow track in Congress.