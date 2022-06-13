Apple Jacks harvest win in a slugfest

At Dream Acres Farm in Wykoff, Minnesota, the hay had been cut at the appropriate time, but then Mother Nature provided ideal conditions for growth. The Apple Jacks and Fillmore Fungi faced off in a field that had vegetation 9” to 12” high. Small flags like those used for marking by utility were placed at each base (definitely not authentic 1860 practice) so that the players could find the bases. Balls and bats spent the night playing hide and seek from the fielders. As Jason “Weasel” Pericak quipped, “The outfielders had to find the path of least resistance when chasing the ball”.

But when the dust (hay) settled, the Apple Jacks managed a 19-16 victory over the Fillmore Fungi. The Fungi started the game with three aces in the top of the first. The Apple Jacks came back with 6 in the bottom of the second. The Fungi continued to add more runs so that after six and one half innings they were up 14-6.The Jacks then put it all together with six aces in the bottom of the seventh and seven more in the bottom of the eighth. The Fungi added a couple of runs in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough.

All the Apple Jacks starters reached base at least twice. Having perfect nights were rookies Randal “Spud” Flamm and Jesus “Zeus” Meza, who each reached six times. Veteran Dan “Skunk” Deetz also had a perfect night reaching base five times. The Deetz brothers each had great fielding plays at their respective positions.

Participants were “Weasel", “Spud”, “Zeus”, “Skunk”, Eric “Stretch” Deetz, Samuel “Roundabout” Deetz, Mike “Mickey” Jaquette, Scott “Roman” Pechacek, Jon “Numbers” Jones, Gary “Big Wease” Pericak, and Bill “Ho Hum” Ohm. The team photographer was Jeff Boehmer , Tally keeper was Joan “Lady Joan” Ohm.

The next day’s games in La Crescent were rained out.

The next games for the Jacks will be in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Opponents will be assigned by the festival director.

Ball players from high school to beyond retirement age (male or female) are welcome to play. If you are interested in experiencing base ball as it was meant to be played, please call Captain Joel "Hefty" Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Manager Bill "Ho Hum" Ohm at 507-895-6912.

The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society..

