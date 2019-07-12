Join the cast of Appleseed Community Theatre's "Tarzan" for a jungle journey full of humor, heart and adventure, beginning July 19 in at the Fine Arts Center, 1301 Lancer Boulevard in La Crescent.
Based on the epic Disney animated film and Edgar Rice Burroughs' "Tarzan of the Apes," the stage musical features the familiar music of Phil Collins and and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang.
Performances are 7 p.m. July 19, 20, 26 and 27; and 2 p.m. July 21 and 28. For more information or to buy tickets, go to appleseedtheatre.org.
