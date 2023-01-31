Aquinas clinches MVC wrestling crown at Sparta

SPARTA — The Aquinas High School wrestling team is the champion of the Mississippi Valley Conference for the second time in program history and first since 1998 after a 62-27 dual victory over Sparta on Thursday.

The Blugolds ran the table in conference duals and put an exclamation point on its clinching victory by winning the final seven matches against the Spartans.

Zach Malin, Tate Flege, Calvin Hargrove and David Malin finished the dual with pins from 152 pounds through 182, and Aquinas never trailed after freshman Tyson Martin (23-6) started things off with a pin at 195, and Aaron Lepak followed it up with a major decision at 220.

Brandon Walters won by pin at 120, and Devon Lietzau (28-5) by technical fall at 126, but Sparta’s only other win came on a forfeit at 285.

Roger Flege (24-5, 106), Jake Fitzpatrick (26-1, 113) and Trevor Paulson (138) also won matches for the Blugolds.

Tate Flege improved to 25-2 with a pin at 160, Calvin Hargrove to 21-6 with a pin at 170 and David Malin to 26-2 with his pin at 182.