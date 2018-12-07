Aquinas High School girls basketball coach Dave Donarski was informed a couple of days ago that he was nearing a milestone, and he met it on Friday night.
Donarski earned his 100th career coaching victory with a 80-33 victory over Logan at the Reinhart Athletic Complex in front of an estimated 600 people.
“I’m more proud of the kids, they’re the ones who get the wins,” Donarski said. “We just cheer them on and direct them a little bit. This is way more about them than it is me.
“It’s fun. We have a lot of things we want to do in the next several years and in the next several months.”
Blugolds junior Courtney Becker scored a game-high 22 points, while junior guard Lexi Donarski had 17. Kayla Bahr had 12 points and nine rebounds for Aquinas.
Aquinas (5-0), the defending Division 4 state champions, jumped out to a 23-4 lead and never looked back.
“I liked our intensity as we started the game,” Donarski said. “We have a really big week with three games next week, so it was nice to get a win.”
Logan’s leading scorer was junior Claire Borsheim with 16 points, but the Blugolds held her to two points in the second half. Emily Sagen scored nine of the Rangers’ 15 points in the second half.