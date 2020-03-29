Aquinas girls basketball: A timeline of victories

70TH WIN: Aquinas 96, Logan 30 on Jan. 15, 2019. Lexi Donarski made 11 of 14 shots and scored 26 points to go with 8 assists as the Blugolds ran their overall winning streak to 43 games.

80TH WIN: Aquinas 89, Belleville 53 on March 2, 2019. The Blugolds qualified for their third straight state tournament with a blowout win in this sectional final. behind a 28-point, 12-assist game from Lexy Donarski and 19 points and 12 rebounds from Courtney Becker.

90TH WIN: Aquinas 77, Onalaska 35 on Dec. 20, 2019. Lexi Donarski had 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting, 9 assists and 6 steals while Courtney Becker had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the team's 51st conference win in a row.

100TH WIN: Aquinas 90, Tomah 15 on Feb. 11, 2020. The Blugolds scored 58 points in the first half, received a game-high 21 points and 10 steals from Lexi Donarski and 4 3-pointers and 19 points from Taylor Theusch in their 25th straight win over the Timberwolves.

107th WIN: Aquinas 73, Crandon 42 on March 12, 2020. The Blugolds qualified for their fourth state title game by breaking the division record for 3-pointers in a game with 12. Lexi Donarski had 23 points, 9 assists, 7 steals and 5 rebounds, and Taylor Theusch made seven 3-pointers for 23 points in the final game of the senior group's career.

