Aquinas girls basketball: A timeline of victories

FIRST WIN: Aquinas 84, Waunakee 54 on Nov. 15, 2016. Kyah Steiner's 16 points led the way for the Blugolds, who received a 15-point performance from Lexi Donarski in her first game.
10TH WIN: Aquinas 59, Elk Mound 40 on Jan. 7, 2017. Lexi Donarski had 15 points, and the Blugolds outscored the Mounders by 18 points in the second half.
20TH WIN: Aquinas 48, Holmen 45 on Feb. 14, 2017. The Blugolds clinched the MVC championship when Whittni Rezin's 3-pointer dropped to break a tie as the game ended.
30TH WIN: Aquinas 63, West Salem 42 on Dec. 5, 2017. Lexi Donarski scored 20 points, and Whittni Rezin added 13 in a lopsided win over the eventual Coulee Conference runner-up.
40TH WIN: Aquinas 79, Tomah 36 on Jan. 16, 2018. Lexi Donarski's 21 points and 9 assists led the way as the Blugolds won their 30th straight MVC game.
50TH WIN: Aquinas 77, Lancaster 35 in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Feb. 23, 2018. The Blugolds made 10 3-pointers, and Lexi Donarski made two of them on the way to a game-high 18 points.
60TH WIN: Aquinas 80, Logan 33 on Dec. 7, 2018. Courtney Becker's 22 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals helped the Blugolds their 20th consecutive win over a city team.
70TH WIN: Aquinas 96, Logan 30 on Jan. 15, 2019. Lexi Donarski made 11 of 14 shots and scored 26 points to go with 8 assists as the Blugolds ran their overall winning streak to 43 games.
80TH WIN: Aquinas 89, Belleville 53 on March 2, 2019. The Blugolds qualified for their third straight state tournament with a blowout win in this sectional final. behind a 28-point, 12-assist game from Lexy Donarski and 19 points and 12 rebounds from Courtney Becker.
90TH WIN: Aquinas 77, Onalaska 35 on Dec. 20, 2019. Lexi Donarski had 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting, 9 assists and 6 steals while Courtney Becker had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the team's 51st conference win in a row.
100TH WIN: Aquinas 90, Tomah 15 on Feb. 11, 2020. The Blugolds scored 58 points in the first half, received a game-high 21 points and 10 steals from Lexi Donarski and 4 3-pointers and 19 points from Taylor Theusch in their 25th straight win over the Timberwolves.
107th WIN: Aquinas 73, Crandon 42 on March 12, 2020. The Blugolds qualified for their fourth state title game by breaking the division record for 3-pointers in a game with 12. Lexi Donarski had 23 points, 9 assists, 7 steals and 5 rebounds, and Taylor Theusch made seven 3-pointers for 23 points in the final game of the senior group's career.
