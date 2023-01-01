Aquinas girls win Shootout

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team stood up to another challenge Thursday night and beat Lake Mills 65-56 at the Watertown Holiday Shootout.

Senior Macy Donarski scored a team-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Blugolds (9-1) won their eighth game in a row and beat the L-Cats (9-2), who were one day removed from a 55-50 win over a very good Waupun team (10-2).

Aquinas outscored Lake Mills by three points in the first half and by six in the second. Donarski made 9 of 10 free throws, and the Blugolds made 11 of 14.

Senior Autumn Passehl made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and junior Maddie Murphy made three 3s and scored nine points. Passehl made two 3s in each half and scored 11 points in the first half to help the Blugolds to a 30-27 lead.

Donarski scored 11 of her points in the second half, and freshman Samantha Davis scored six of her eight after halftime.

Holmen girls have big second half

RICE LAKE, Wis. — The Holmen girls basketball team trailed Rice Lake by eight at halftime, but a huge second half led them to a 61-50 road victory.

The Vikings (4-6) were down 30-22 at halftime, but a 20-0 run over the opening eight minutes of the second half propelled them to their third road win of the season.

Junior guard Sydney Valiska had 18 points and led a trio of double-digit scorers for Holmen. Sophomore guard Danika Rebhahn scored 14 points while junior forward Izzy Jahr had 11.

Eliana Sheplee had a game-high 30 points for the Warriors (4-4) while Adaline Sheplee added 10.

Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic

Lewiston-Altura 55, Onalaska Luther 53

WINONA, Min. — The Knights (3-6) at one point led by double-digits over the Cardinals, but ultimately handed Lewiston-Altura their first win of the season.

Senior Hannah Matzke had a solid day with 23 points, but she was outdueled by an L-A senior as Kylie Verthein scored a game-high 30 points while grabbing 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Onalaska 46, Chippewa Falls 38

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A dozen points from both senior guard Ava Breidenbach and junior forward Sidney Fillbach helped the Hilltoppers (4-4) to a road win.

Brooklyn Sandvig of Chippewa Falls had a game-high 13 points.