Aquinas High School students of the month for October

La Crosse Aquinas High School

Aquinas High School

 Contributed photo

Aquinas High School students of the month for October:

Grade 9: Brody Sherrill

Grade 10: Hally Skrede

Grade 11: Grace Butler

Grade 12: Teresa Scarborough

Grace Butler

Hally Skrede

Teresa Scarborough

