Arcadia man accused of injuring Onalaska police during arrest

A 30-year-old Arcadia man is accused of injuring two Onalaska police officers during an Oct. 22 drunk diving arrest.

Antonio F. Williams was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of causing injury to an officer while resisting arrest and misdemeanor counts of third-offense drunk driving, third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. of an eastbound vehicle on Interstate 90 that cut off another vehicle and nearly caused a crash. Police observed the vehicle traveling 50 mph in a 70 mph zone and operating without headlights or taillights.

The driver was identified as Williams, who was described as uncooperative during the stop. The complaint says he refused a field sobriety test, but he submitted to a preliminary breath test and asked, “If I pass, will you let me go?” He recorded a BAC of .214.

Williams reportedly dropped to the ground as police attempted to place him under arrest and actively resisted attempts to handcuff him. After police put Williams in the squad car, he slammed his head into a plexiglass divider and cracked it. He complained that he couldn’t breathe and was taken to Mayo Hospital.