Arcadia man accused of injuring Onalaska police during arrest

A 30-year-old Arcadia man is accused of injuring two Onalaska police officers during an Oct. 22 drunk diving arrest.
Antonio F. Williams was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of causing injury to an officer while resisting arrest and misdemeanor counts of third-offense drunk driving, third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content and criminal damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. of an eastbound vehicle on Interstate 90 that cut off another vehicle and nearly caused a crash. Police observed the vehicle traveling 50 mph in a 70 mph zone and operating without headlights or taillights.
The driver was identified as Williams, who was described as uncooperative during the stop. The complaint says he refused a field sobriety test, but he submitted to a preliminary breath test and asked, “If I pass, will you let me go?” He recorded a BAC of .214.
Williams reportedly dropped to the ground as police attempted to place him under arrest and actively resisted attempts to handcuff him. After police put Williams in the squad car, he slammed his head into a plexiglass divider and cracked it. He complained that he couldn’t breathe and was taken to Mayo Hospital.
The complaint says Williams yelled and screamed at hospital staff and demanded that his handcuffs be removed. After he was medically cleared, it took five officers to transport him to the La Crosse County Jail. During the trip, he attempted to wedge his head on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat so police couldn’t remove him from the vehicle.
Police determined it was too dangerous to draw a blood sample from Williams.
Two officers reported sustaining back pain during attempts to subdue Williams.
La Crosse County assistant district attorney Megan Gomez asked for a $2,500 cash bond. She said Williams has a Georgia driver’s license and six convictions in Texas, where his previous two drunk driving offenses occurred.
Judge Scott Horne set cash bail at $1,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!