Are Bucks getting the drop on Heat, Bam Adebayo in playoff series?

Considering there were 15 shot attempts, it wasn’t as if Bam Adebayo necessarily was passive in the Miami Heat’s playoff-opening 109-107 overtime loss Saturday to the Milwaukee Bucks.
That’s more than two shots above what he averaged during the regular season, more than three more than he averaged in last season’s postseason run to the NBA Finals.
Instead, it was the case of only four shots coming at the rim, playing almost deferential against the drop coverage of Bucks 7-footer Brook Lopez, the average distance of his shots coming in at eight feet.
“He’s a great finisher and great shooter,” Heat guard Goran Dragic said. “We want him to be aggressive.”
At times, especially with his emerging success with his midrange jumper, Adebayo can settle for what is given. The results with the approach have been encouraging, but also can be uneven.
The constant, though, has been going to school afterward.
“I’ve started to become a film junkie,” Adebayo said. “And it’s starting to become like a real skill.”
After falling 4-1 to the Heat in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals, the Bucks spent the season experimenting with a variety of defenses. So what the Heat saw in shooting .364 from the field in Saturday’s loss won’t necessarily be what they see again in Monday night’s Game 2 at Fiserv Forum in the best-of-seven series.
“I think being able to switch up defenses for different teams has been awesome for us, just to be able to have that experience,” Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said. “And now that we are kind of locked into a team for at least four games, we’re going to have to be able to really get our defense set and maybe make some adjustments here and there.
“I think that going through that struggle sometimes in the beginning or even during the season was good and it was a learning experience.”
As it was, the scoring struggle hardly was the sole province of Adebayo on his 4-of-15 afternoon. Only three of the 18 players who saw action Saturday shot better than 50 percent (Duncan Robinson, at 7 of 13, and Dragic, at 10 of 17, for the Heat; and Bobby Portis, at 4 of 6, for the Bucks).
For the Heat, that means getting more than Adebayo back on track.
“We know their game plan,” Dragic said. “They’re going to take away the paint. Lopez is going to be in drop. It’s going to be tough to score in the paint and on lobs. I think the biggest key for us is to score more in the open floor and transition. Those kinds of relief buckets, I think we can get.”
Actually, those were the baskets that the Bucks got in Game 1, outscoring the Heat 12-2 in transition, 19-8 on second-chance points.
“We didn’t get those, and we didn’t get paint points,” Dragic said, “and we were still there.”
While Lopez outscored Adebayo 18-9, it’s not as if he kicked sand in Adebayo’s face. He wasn’t close enough to do so, packed deep in the paint to serve as an effective last line of Milwaukee defense.
“Their defense is very good protecting the paint,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “There were some opportunities to do things better offensively, and we’ll get to that.
“At times, we need to do things with a little better detail.”
The Heat, and Adebayo, knew what was coming.
“They do a good job back there,” Robinson said. “It’s going to be a series of adjustments.”
So back to practice, and the film room, it was on Sunday.
“The whole thing is you’ve just got to bounce back,” Butler said, “figure out ways how you can be better, not just on offense, but on defense, as well.”
With eyes now focused on the men in the middle.
“I know that Lopez is big,” Dragic said, “but I know that Bam has that quality that he can score many ways against him.”