Those are some of the recruitment and retention tips that officials at four area businesses provided to the Tribune. Here are their tip lists, along with the name and title of the person who provided each list:
Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, Onalaska
- Your best candidates will come from your current team. Make sure your referral program is attractive, has consistent follow-through, and is promoted constantly from all levels throughout the company.
- Provide an exceptional experience for candidates from the moment they see your job posting to the last conversation. Treat people with respect and make them remember how well they were treated.
- Know what your employer value proposition is, and make sure to promote that throughout the organization, the community and on social media.
- It’s simple, yet profound: If we treat our team members well, they will be empowered, take ownership of their roles, and treat our customers well. The result is business success and a great place to work.
- Lean into what concerns your team members and figure out what you can do, as a company, to support them.
-- Kristy Bronk, talent acquisition manager
Logistics Health Inc., La Crosse
- Living our values: Continually communicate your mission and values across the organization; employees should understand the impact they make every day.
- Employee investment: Invest in wellness programs. At LHI, we provide access to a primary health clinic, fitness centers, paid wellness time, mindfulness resources, alternative therapies and more.
- Employee testimonials: Provide communication vehicles for employees to share their experiences and how they’ve connected with the organization and mission.
- Professional development: Highlight various career paths/success stories for internal growth; encourage leaders to support those paths and continue to offer opportunity over time.
- Flexible work arrangements: Work at home, variable schedules, shifting hours to accommodate educational or family goals, rich paid-time-off plan to support work-life balance.
- Support social responsibility: Be community-focused, invest in an employee volunteer program, encourage volunteering and match charitable giving efforts.
- Employee engagement: Organize employee appreciation events, recognize team fundraising efforts and create online experiences to share photos of employees participating in community events across all offices.
--Tammy Brown, vice president human capital
PeopleFirst HR Solutions, La Crosse
- Be prepared to conduct immediate on-site interviews. In the event quality applicants stop by your facility, implement a process for immediate interviews to avoid losing those candidates. If you wait to contact quality applicants, the likelihood that they will still be available is low.
- Establish an employee referral program where employees are rewarded with a bonus for referring a candidate who is ultimately hired and retained for a period of time. Provide business cards to employees to share with potential candidates with instructions on how to apply for positions.
- Expand the use of interns and/or co-ops as part of your recruiting pipeline. Using interns and co-ops allows you the opportunity to “test drive” employees and make offers to the best and brightest in advance of graduation while at the same time reducing your recruitment costs.
- Establish a formal onboarding process that addresses the moment of hire through the first 60 or 90 days of employment. This process may include a mentor and the inclusion of various individuals, processes, a discussion of your company’s culture and training over a structured period of time including touchpoints at designated intervals with the new employee to address concerns, answer questions and to solicit feedback on how to continually improve the onboarding process.
- Establish a “Call Before You Quit Line.” Too often, employees just don’t show up and then it is a challenge to get feedback on why they quit. By establishing a “Call Before You Quit Line,” you may have one more opportunity to save the employment relationship and address issues that may be impacting other employees and contributing to turnover in the workplace.
--Marlin Helgeson, managing partner
Organic Valley, La Farge
- Provide meaningful work with plenty of challenges -- your top performers will love you for it.
- Work hard, but have fun too. Company picnics, canoe trips and other social events are appreciated.
- With a rural location, we realized we needed to bring some services to our employees. We offer wellness classes, workout facilities and organic cafes that serve breakfast, lunch and snacks. All are important benefits given our rural location.
- Provide meaningful forums for employees to hear about the business’s performance and offer them the opportunity to provide suggestions on how to improve the workplace.
- Help employees see how they can build a long-term career with your company. Helping them be the best they can be will build loyalty.
--Jerry McGeorge, vice president of cooperative affairs
