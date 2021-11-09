Area Community Theater in Tomah to present special program

Area Community Theatre is inviting the public to participate in a nationally coordinated fundraising event for local theater organizations.

Through arrangements with Music Theatre International, over 2,500 theaters in all 50 states and over 40 countries will perform an exclusive musical revue called “All Together Now.” The program will be presented during the weekend of Nov. 12-14 at Area Community Theatre, located at 97 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12-13 and at 1 p.m. Nov. 14.

Designed as a fundraiser for local theatres to perform live, “All Together Now” will showcase songs from Broadway musicals and the talents of local residents under the direction of Samantha Komay.

ACT will not be responsible for paying royalties or purchasing scripts for the program. That's a critical financial consideration since the past year-and-a-half has been extremely challenging for local theatrical organizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for “All Together Now” are $20 for adults and $10 for students. They are available at the ACT box office, which is open Monday through Friday from 2-5 p.m. or one hour prior to each performance. Tickets may also be purchased online at tomahact.com.

Anyone with questions can contact the theater at 608-374-7469.

