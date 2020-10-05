 Skip to main content
Area Community Theatre's second road rally Oct. 17
Area Community Theatre is planning a second Road Rally in Tomah for Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Participants are invited to take a leisurely drive and enjoy the west-central Wisconsin autumn foliage along the way.

The drive begins at the theater building located at 907 Kilbourn Ave with registration on site. Cars will be sent out in five-minute intervals, and drivers will follow written clues to seek out interesting landmarks along the way. The rally ends at the ACT building, where ACT volunteers will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, desserts and cold beverages for a nominal charge.

The cost is $25 per vehicle. The road rally registration fees will help ACT recoup some of the cost of ticket sales for shows that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the theater at 608-374-7469.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

