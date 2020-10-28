Area groups launch "resiliency" fund for La Crosse County small businesses

Several community groups in the La Crosse area have launched a new fund to help local, small businesses sustain themselves through the pandemic.

The Small Business Resiliency Fund will provide grants up to $5,000 to small, locally-owned businesses with 20 or less employees in La Crosse County.

“Entrepreneurs are generally innovative and resilient, but this current environment has pushed limits. We recognize that many need a little assistance to implement projects that will help them sustain through the pandemic and into the future,” said Brian Fukuda with La Crosse County.

The fund was launched by Couleecap Inc., La Crosse County, Downtown Mainstreet Inc., city of La Crosse and the La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO), and was started with $50,000 in seed money, with other area groups already showing interest in funding the program further.

These new funds will help businesses create new, innovative ways to deliver their products and services to customers through the pandemic.

“It may be a restaurant that needs equipment to be able to extend the outdoor dining season or a retailer that needs to improve their presence online or on social media,” the groups described in a statement announcing the grant.